Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): An eight-year-old specially-abled girl, who had gone missing on Sunday, was reunited with family, police said.

The minor went missing from the Bazarkhala police station area at 7 am.

According to the police, 25 Polygon teams and more than one dozen PRV vehicles were deployed to find out the child.

Speaking to ANI, Sarvsreshtha Tripathi, DCP West said, "Lucknow Police found the eight-year-old specially-abled girl within nine hours."

"25 Polygon teams and more than one dozen PRV vehicles were deployed. The girl was located at 3 am from the outer premises of the Medical College with the help of CCTVs and locals," Tripathi added. (ANI)

