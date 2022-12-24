Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): Remembering late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that Lucknow was fortunate that Vajpayee represented it.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended 'Kavi Sammelan' organized at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Scientific Convention Center on Saturday, on the eve of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Also Read | Noida Stunt Video: Gautam Budh Nagar Police Launch Probe After Clip of SUVs Performing Drift Stunts Go Viral.

Speaking at the occasion, CM Yogi said Vajpayee always practiced value-based politics. Quoting the former Prime Minister, Yogi said, "Valueless politics is a noose of death."

He said that the former PM had presented the country with a new development concept adding that the Golden Quadrilateral scheme was his gift.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Beats Up Girlfriend After She Asks Him to Marry Her in Rewa (Disturbing Video).

Chief Minister Yogi stated that the resolutions taken by Vajpayee are being fulfilled today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CM also said that work is done without discrimination when a sensitive government is formed.

"Today there is a feeling of self-pride as a symbol of the end of slavery and legacy. Infrastructure and construction projects are underway. UP deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and ministers of Uttar Pradesh had recently travelled abroad. As a result of the changing image of India all over the world, investment proposals worth Rs 7.25 lakh crore were brought in during one visit," CM Yogi said.

The Chief Minister further said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is representing Lucknow and India is giving a befitting reply to China.

CM Yogi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has gone through many ups and downs. "Atal Ji once said: If one dream breaks, build another. According to Atal ji, a man is neither high nor low, neither big nor small; he is simply a man," said Yogi quoting Vajpayee.

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh plans to observe former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary as 'Good Governance Day' with numerous programmes such as Kavi Sammelans, debates and poetry recitals, at various places in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)