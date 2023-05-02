NDRF team at spot after the gas leak incident in Ludhiana's Giaspura area (Photo/ANI)

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 2 (ANI): The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) investigating the Ludhiana cas leak case on Monday said the release of hydrogen sulphide gas was the "possible reason" that caused the incident.

"This accident happened due to the leak of hydrogen sulphide gas. However, the exact cause behind behind the leak needs to be investigated," NDRF Assistant Commandant DL Jakhar said.

The level of gas is being monitored by the local administration including NDRF and Municipal Corporation, and it has declined, he added.

SDM Swati Tiwana who was present on the spot said that the gas level is being checked continuously. "Apart from this, factories are also being inspected by the Punjab Pollution Control Board. We are also scaning the CCTV footage," she said.

"Out of 11 people who died, five were members of a family," she added.

The gas leakage was reported at a factory on Sunday morning, and it claimed 11 lives.

The incident sparked fear amongst the residents of the area following which many of them shut the doors and windows of their homes, isolating themselves to avoid the possible chances of infection.

"A total of 11 persons were killed. This included 5 females, 6 males including 2 children," according to officials.

Locals had said that many members of his family were trapped and feared an untoward happening to them. (ANI)

