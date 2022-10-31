Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 31 (PTI) Malayalam literary stalwart and Jnanpith laureate M T Vasudevan Nair has been selected for the first 'Kerala Jyothi' award instituted by the state government on the lines of the Padma awards to honour individuals who have made priceless contributions to the society.

Malayalam megastar Mammootty, Delhi-based Malayalam playwright Omcheri N N Pillai and former civil servant and social worker T Madhava Menon have been selected for the first 'Kerala Prabha' awards, according to a statement issued by the government on Monday.

Also Read | Gujarat Bridge Collapse: PM Narendra Modi Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Situation in Morbi, Briefed on Rescue and Relief Operations.

Amphibian biologist Sathyabhama Das Biju (Dr S D Biju), magician Gopinath Muthukad, sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman, industrialist Kochouseph Chittilappilly, scientist M P Parameswaran and singer Vijayalakshmi have been selected for the first 'Kerala Sree' awards, said the statement issued on the eve of Kerala Piravi, also known as Kerala Day.

Last year, the Kerala government had decided to institute the highest state-level awards, on the model of Padma awards.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: 2 People Suffocate to Death While Cleaning Septic Tank.

It was decided to institute awards in three categories -- 'Kerala Jyothi', 'Kerala Prabha' and 'Kerala Sree'.

The government had also decided to announce the awards on the occasion of Kerala Piravi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)