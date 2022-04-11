New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Monday accepted before the Supreme Court that the agency made a "bona fide error" in provisionally attaching properties of a former director of Amrapali Group taking it as proceeds of crime.

Appearing for the ED, Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain told a bench of justices UU Lalit and Bela M Trivedi that the officials attached wrong properties worth around Rs 4.79 crore of Amrapali Group's former director Prem Mishra.

Also Read | Union Minister #DharmendraPradhan Has Criticised the BJD Government in … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

It was a bona fide error on the part of the investigating agency as it treated these properties as proceeds of crime, Jain said.

He sought direction from the court that the competent authority be asked to substitute the attached assets with the personal properties of Mishra by exercising powers under Article 142 of the constitution.

Also Read | India Declares Pulwama Attack Accused Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir As 'Designated Terrorist'.

The bench rejected this submission, saying it cannot pass any such orders as it will not be appropriate.

Jain urged that one more direction which needs to be passed is that the properties which have been attached should remain in the custodianship of court receiver senior advocate R Venkataramani.

The bench said it is reserving its verdict on the issue and would pass appropriate orders.

Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) -- which has been entrusted by the top court with completing the stalled projects of Amrapali Group -- said they have been till now given Rs 150 crore out of the Rs 540 crore to be paid by the banks and need funds for further construction of the projects.

Venkataramani said that it up to the consortium of banks seven banks to pay the NBCC.

The bench said that the apprehension expressed by the banks has been taken care of by its order dated on April 4, and now there should not be any impediments in the release of Rs 540 crore, required by the NBCC.

It directed that the consortium may take appropriate measures for the release of remaining funds to NBCC.

The bench also directed that statutory approvals taken for the projects should be placed on record by the next date of hearing.

On March 14, the court-appointed forensic auditor had said that the ED has attached the wrong properties of Mishra taking them as proceeds of crime.

The top court was told by forensic auditor Pawan Agarwala that what the ED is claiming to be the properties of Amrapali Group's former director Prem Mishra as proceeds of crime was actually the properties of Amrapali Modern Homes Pvt Ltd, which has been constructed by siphoning off home buyers' money.

He had said that these properties need to be detached and handed over to court receiver R Venkataramani to be auctioned in the open market to generate funds for the construction of stalled projects of the group.

Agarwala had told the bench that there was a handwritten agreement between Amrapali Group and Prem Mishra under which they were to share the profit in 60:40 ratio, which is not acceptable under the law.

He submitted that Amrapali Modern Home Pvt Ltd is a 100 percent Amrapali Group's entity in which funds were diverted from projects constructed in Noida, and Mishra and his family members have not invested any amount in it.

On April 4, the top court was informed that a consortium of seven banks have granted final approval to infuse Rs 1,500 crore out of which Rs 150 has been directly paid to National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC).

On March 28, the top court had directed the Bank of Baroda-led consortium to effectuate disbursal of Rs 1,500 crore for the construction of stalled real estate projects of Amrapali Group. It had noted that six banks -- Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Punjab and Sindh Bank, and UCO Bank -- have granted in-principle approval for the disbursal of funds, while Indian Bank was about to give the final approval.

On March 21, the top court had said its number one priority is to ensure that every Amrapali home buyer gets a flat.

The top court was told by the court receiver that initially they had issued a list of around 8,000 flats which were not claimed by any buyer or which were booked under bogus names or were undervalued.

On February 21, the NBCC had assured the top court that the construction of stalled projects of Amrapali Group will be of good quality and independent experts will assess the safety and quality standards.

The NBCC had earlier told the top court that at present, 10 projects in Noida and 12 in Greater Noida are under execution involving 45,957 units with a sanctioned project cost of Rs 8,025.78 crore.

The apex court in its July 23, 2019 verdict had cracked the whip on errant builders for breaching the trust reposed by home buyers and ordered the cancellation of the registration of Amrapali Group under real estate law RERA and ousted it from prime properties in the NCR by nixing land leases.

Former group directors of Amrapali -- Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya, and Ajay Kumar -- are in prison on the top court's order.

The court had directed a probe by the Enforcement Directorate into alleged money laundering by realtors, providing relief to over 42,000 home buyers of Amrapali Group with the verdict.

The top court, which is trying to bring in funds for the stalled projects, had then directed the state-run NBCC to complete the stalled projects of Amrapali Group.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)