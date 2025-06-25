New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The Mobile BSL-3 [MBSL-3] laboratory is an innovative initiative of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for providing the diagnostic surge capacity for enhancing the onsite laboratory services during the outbreaks of known and unknown high risk pathogens.

"The MBSL-3 laboratory is field deployable, and was developed in partnership with the industrial company Klenzaids Contamination Controls Private Limited, Mumbai under the patronage of Pradhan Mantri-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," said ICMR

This "laboratory on wheels" represents a significant advancement in outbreak investigation and public health emergency response in India.

"The RAMBAAN, the first of its kind Rapid Action Mobile BSL-3 laboratory as an essential part of India' plan for Advanced Augmented Network, as finest example of the AtmaNirbhar Bharat. The combination of MBSL-3 and a well-trained diagnostic team will be an asset for dealing with emerging/re-emerging disease outbreak investigations in the country."

"The MBSL-3 is built on a heavy-duty Bharat Benz vehicle chassis, compliant with BS VI norms, designed to operate at extreme temperatures and altitudes and bears a maximum load capacity of 17 tons [17,000 kgs. It is classified as a Type-IV Rapid Response Mobile Laboratory (RRML) as per the WHO GOARN RRML laboratory network classification. The laboratory is designed to maintain a negative air pressure environment and is equipped with an advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system with HEPA filters," it said.

"The MBSL-3 was validated by ICMR-NIV, Pune, in 2022-2023 which included onsite and on field validation. The MBSL-3 laboratory's work area is divided into four zones: Zone-1 (driver and outer change room), Zone-2 (shower and inner change room), Zone-3 (main laboratory), and Zone-4 (material staging and decontamination area). Key installations within these zones include biological safety cabinets (Class II A2), an intelligent programmable logic controller system, a dynamic pass box, and an entry-exit shower system with biometric control."

"The laboratory's power supply can be from a direct electric supply or a diesel generator, with an uninterrupted power supply (UPS) and petrol generators for backup." Explained ICMR on power backup.

RAMBAAN was also deployed in response Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala.

"The MBSL-3 was successfully deployed and operationalised for the first time in response to the Nipah virus (NiV) outbreak in Kozhikode, Kerala, India, in September 2023 and again in Malappuram District of Kerala state in July 2024," said ICMR.

This innovative and fully indigenous mobile laboratory not only enhanced India's outbreak response capabilities but also strengthened its public health delivery, especially in remote and inaccessible areas. The success in Kerala demonstrates the strategic advantage of such rapidly deployable and sophisticated infrastructure in tackling epidemiological challenges posed by high-risk pathogens. (ANI)

