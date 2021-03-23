Gwalior, March 23: Twelve women and a man died after the auto-rickshaw carrying them collided with a speeding bus in Old Chawni area in Gwalior Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident happened around 7 am when the women, who were cooks at an 'anganwadi kendra' were returning home after work, Gwalior SP Amit Sanghi said. Madhya Pradesh Accident: Bus Falls Off Bridge Into Canal in Sidhi, 45 Dead, PM Narendra Modi Announces Compensation.

State Government to give Rs 4 lakh each to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to injured: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File photo) pic.twitter.com/47S656knOW — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2021

While eight women and the auto driver died on the spot, the others succumbed to their injuries in a hospital, he said.

