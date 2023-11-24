Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh police have registered a case against 17 persons for clicking polling photos during state assembly polls and sharing them on social media in Vidisha district.

Voting in the state for 230 assembly seats concluded on November 17 and the counting of votes would take place on December 3.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: CM Ashok Gehlot Shares Sachin Pilot's Vote Appeal, Says 'All Is Well' (Watch Video).

According to the FIR copy, the case was registered following the complaint of Additional Returning Officer (ARO) Sanjay Chourasia (48) at Sironj police station in the district on Wednesday evening (November 22) for violating the rules and regulations of the election commission. The case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 188 and section 128 of Representation of the People Act.

Vidisha Collector Umashankar Bhargav said, "We received a complaint from the Additional Returning Officer that Mobile phones and cameras were not allowed at the polling booth. But some voters clicked pictures while casting their votes on the EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) and made it viral on social media sites. It is a violation of the rules of the Election Commission."

Also Read | ‘Malayalees Unwilling to Work Due to Ego’: Kerala High Court Lauds Migrant Workers, Says ‘It Is Because of Them We Are Surviving’.

Besides, the post exposes the careless attitude of the election officials present at the polling station. Such acts not only violate the secrecy of the vote but also impact future elections. Due to this, a disciplinary dignity of elections is also being questioned. In the application, the officer had demanded action against those who violated the rules, Collector Bhargav said.

Acting on the complaint, the Sironj police took cognizance of the matter and registered the FIR against 17 people, the officer added.

Deputy collector Harshal Choudhary said, "Mobiles are not allowed at the polling station, but some persons took mobile phones secretly, clicked pictures while voting and posted them on social media. The ARO filed a complaint and we lodged an FIR in Sironj police station under IPC section 188 and section 128 of RPA act."

The FIR was registered against 17 named people. The police were also investigating the people who were on duty at the booth and under what circumstances the accused took the mobile phones, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)