New Delhi, November 24: With a day left for voting for the Rajasthan Assembly, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday shared Sachin Pilot's vote appeal and said that all was well in the party. The campaigning for the 200-member Assembly came to a halt on Thursday evening. The Chief Minister posted the video of Pilot on his X handle, where the former state unit chief is urging the voters in the state to choose Congress and change the tradition of the alternate party governments after every five years and also highlighting the works of the state government.

In the video appeal of Pilot, Gehlot and Pilot can also be seen together with former party chief Rahul Gandhi. In the run up to Assembly elections, Gehlot and Pilot have presented a united face and also jointly addressed a public meeting in the desert state. Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot Seen Together in Jaipur; Rahul Gandhi Says 'We Are United, Congress Will Sweep Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023' (Watch Video).

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Shares Sachin Pilot’s Vote Appeal

Pilot in the video also said that they had addressed hundreds of public meetings and were still unable to reach several areas. "Thus through video I am appealing to all my people in the state to vote for Congress and change the tradition of alternate party government in Rajasthan," Pilot appealed.

Pilot and Gehlot had been at loggerheads for several years in the state after the rebellion by the former in 2020. However, the Congress leadership pitched in and got the matter sorted ahead of the Assembly elections and presented a united face. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi Promises Immediate Implementation of Women Reservation Bill if Voted to Power.

In the last 20 days, Rahul Gandhi has addressed 14 public meetings in the state, while Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have addressed nine meetings each.

Polling for the Assembly is scheduled on Saturday and counting of votes will take place on December 3. The Congress is eyeing a second consecutive term in the desert state which has a tradition of alternate party government for the last three decades.

