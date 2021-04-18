Badhwani (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): A vehicle carrying around 20 workers from Maharashtra fell into a well on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh's Indrapur area in which two persons have died and 15 sustained injuries.

According to the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Rajpur, Rajpur Padam Singh Baghel the incident happened when the vehicle was bringing about 20 laborers from Maharashtra. It is reported that 15 laborers have sustained injuries while some more workers might still be trapped.

"About 20 laborers were coming from Maharashtra, but the vehicle fell in the well, two people have died and about 15 people were injured with some having minor injuries, said SDOP.

"The workers injured in the incident have been brought to the Community Health Center, Rajpur," he added. (ANI)

