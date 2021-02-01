Bhopal, Feb 1 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 151 fresh coronavirus positive cases and two deaths, the state Health department said.

With this, the cumulative caseload in MP has reached 2,55,263 and the death toll to 3,812, it said.

A total of 260 people were discharged from hospitals after treatment in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,48,897.

The two fatalities were reported from Bhopal and Sagar.

Of the 151 new cases, Indore accounted for 24 and Bhopal 56, the department said.

With this, the total number of cases in Indore rose to 57,514, including 924 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 42,591 with 612 fatalities so far.

Bhopal is now left with 800 active cases and Indore 382.

With 15,017 new tests, the overall number of samples tested so far in Madhya Pradesh for coronavirus rose to over 53.76 lakh, the department said.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,55,263, new cases 151, death toll 3,812, recovered 2,48,897, active cases 2,554, number of tests so far 53,76,922.

