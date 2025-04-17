Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Forest Department has taken major step in conservation of vultures and released six captive breeding vultures into their natural habitat from Vulture Conservation Breeding Center located in Kerwa, Bhopal, aiming to save and protect the endangered species.

The vultures were released in the forest area of Halali Dam on Wednesday and among them two are white-backed vultures and 4 long-billed vultures. The released vultures are equipped with GPS trackers which will closely monitor their movement, behavior, and ensure their safety in the wild.

Sharing a video of it on X handle, CM Mohan Yadav on Thursday wrote that it was a new direction for vulture conservation in Madhya Pradesh and stressed that the state government was making continuous efforts for the conservation of vultures and other endangered species.

"New direction for vulture conservation in Madhya Pradesh. Six vultures were released into the natural environment for the first time yesterday from the Vulture Breeding Centre Kerwa, Bhopal. GPS trackers have been installed on these vultures, so that continuous monitoring of their movement, behaviour and safety can be ensured," CM Yadav said in the post.

He further emphasised that vultures play a very important role in the ecosystem and their conservation is not only necessary for the protection of biodiversity, but also essential from the point of view of maintaining environmental balance.

"Continuous efforts are being made by the state government for the conservation of vultures and other endangered species," he added.

Additionally, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (wildlife) Shubranjan Sen informed that solar powered GPS-GSM trackers have been put up on vultures through which their movement pattern and habitat use is being monitored.

He further said that pamphlets were distributed in the settlements around Halali Dam for the safety and awareness of vultures. The general public has been appealed to immediately inform the Forest Department if the vultures are injured or harmed in any way. (ANI)

