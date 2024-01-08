Umaria (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): In the bird survey conducted for the first time in the world-famous Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve located in the Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh, 248 species of birds along with many species of owls and vultures were found. The two-day bird survey was concluded on January 7.

85 bird experts from 13 states reached Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve for the two-day bird survey. Survey work was done at 44 places in the Tiger Reserve. A team of bird experts reached different camps in nine areas of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve and survey work was done.

L L Uike, Field Director, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve said "The bird survey was conducted between January 4-7. Indore's agency Wildlife and Nature Conservancy conducted this survey in which 85 bird experts from 13 states participated. The experts walked every day for the survey and identified 248 species of birds."

"Many extinct species of birds have also been found. This is the first time that a bird survey is organised", L L Uike, Field Director, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve further added.

The data of all the birds was added to the eBird app. The data will analysed to know the population of which species can be increased.

Some bird species have been found for the first time in the bird survey at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve including red-necked grebe. Apart from this, the birds especially found in Madhya Pradesh's tiger reserve include white cap bunting, long-tailed minivet, blue borne bee-eater, grey bush chat, heart spotted woodpecker, banded bay cuckoo, black wing cuckoo shrike, owl and vulture. Various species of owls and vultures were also found. (ANI)

