Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Narsinghpur Prahlad Singh Patel on Friday met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal.

"Today evening, I met the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the Chief Minister's residence and congratulated him on the victory of the state," Prahlad Singh Patel posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Amid suspense over the Chief Minister's post, Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday announced its Central observers in their recently won states--Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in charge, Murlidhar Rao on Friday claimed that the Chief Ministers for the three states- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh would be revealed within the next two days.

Rao said, "The central observers have been appointed for the three states by the party. They will visit the respective states and the party will declare its Chief Minister faces for those three states within two days".

"The Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party has approved Central observers of the party in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh," a release from the party said.

In Madhya Pradesh, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, K Laxman, National President, OBC Morcha and Aasha Lakda, National Secretary have been given the responsibility.

The BJP, which had been battling close to 20 years of incumbency in Madhya Pradesh, won a resounding mandate bagging 163 seats while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats. (ANI)

