Bhopal, July 28: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday handed over 250 scooters to women police personnel across the state to empower them for effective control over crimes related to women in the state. CM Chouhan flagged off the two-wheelers rally of the women police personnel from Motilal Nehru Stadium in the state capital Bhopal.

On the occasion, CM Chouhan said, "Today, we have given 250 two-wheelers to the police and its purpose is to keep women safe in the state. The women police personnel will perform patrolling with the help of it. They will also watch criminals in the field and also protect the self-respect of the women in the state."

“I congratulate state Home Minister Narottam Mishra and the entire team for taking a step for the safety of women in the state,” he added. Women’s safety is most important for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and women's empowerment is the main mission. Many schemes are initiated by the state government for women empowerment, be it Ladli Lakshmi Yojana, Kanya Vivah Yojana, Ladli Bahna Yojana, 50 per cent reservation in local body elections, Sambal Yojana and others, CM Chouhan further said.

He also said that Madhya Pradesh is the first state which made a law to award capital punishment to rape convicts. Also, Madhya Pradesh is the first state to bulldoze the houses of criminals and made a provision for severe punishment for crimes against women.

“Earlier, whenever a woman used to go to the police station to file a complaint, she used to feel uncomfortable in front of male police personnel and could not give information about the incident. So we set up an ‘Urja Women Help Desk’ where women police personnel are deployed. So that women can narrate incidents with patience,” the CM said.

The chief minister added, “We have also started ‘Abhimanyu’ campaign to create awareness among boys of crimes related to women and gender equality.” Besides, speaking on the occasion home minister Narottam Mishra said, “CM Chouhan has been working for the development and empowerment of women since the time he was not the Chief Minister. When he was a Member of Parliament (MP), he used to contribute to the marriage of girls.”

After becoming the CM, he brought Ladli Laxmi Yojana and now started Ladli Bahna Yojana. He (CM Chouhan) starts every program with Kanya Pujan. He made all the possible efforts through which the confidence of women would increase, Mishra said.

He further added that earlier there were only a few women police personnel in the police department. But now there are a large number of women police personnel in the department. There is a women's police station in every district. There is a Women's Help Desk in every police station. Women can address their problems.

