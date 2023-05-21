Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday flagged off a batch of 32 senior citizens on pilgrimage to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The batch of 32 senior citizens was flagged off from Bhopal via a flight under the 'Mukhya Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojana'. Pictures of the batch of senior citizens being sent to Prayagraj from Bhopal via a flight have gone viral on social media. Madhya Pradesh 'Learn and Earn' Scheme: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Government Approves New Scheme for Unemployed Youths in State, Youngsters To Be Paid To Learn Skills.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Flags Off a Batch of 32 Senior Citizens

