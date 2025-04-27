Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 27 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday announced a hike in dearness allowance from 50 per cent to 55 per cent for all state government employees.

In a post on X, CM Mohan Yadav said, "I am happy to inform all the employees of Madhya Pradesh Government that we are making Dearness Allowance (DA) 55 percent like that of Central Government employees, in which we are approving additional installment of 3 per cent from 01 July 2024 and 2 percent from 01 January 2025, due to which the Dearness Allowance will increase from 50 percent to 55 percent in the present situation."

Also Read | 'Let International Team Find Out the Truth': Pakistan Wants Russian, Chinese Involvement in Pahalgam Terror Attack Probe.

"The arrears amount will be paid to the government servants in five equal instalments from June 2025 to October 2025. Your hard work and dedication have led Madhya Pradesh towards a better future. Our priority is to ensure that the lives of employees are happy and their future is secure," he further said.

Earlier in the day, against the backdrop of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, the Chief Minister held a crucial meeting with state police officials to review measures for identifying and expelling Pakistani nationals from the state, following the directives of the Centre.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Shocker: 25-Year-Old Driver Held for Abusing 4-Year-Old Student Inside School Van.

He said the State government had already taken proactive steps to identify Pakistani nationals staying in Madhya Pradesh under short-term or non-official visas and to ensure their departure according to the stipulated guidelines.

Addressing the meeting on Saturday, the Chief Minister said, "In accordance with the directions given to the Madhya Pradesh government by the Honourable Prime Minister and the respected Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji, I held a meeting today. We have made preparations to expel from the state those Pakistani visa holders who are not on long-term or official visas." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)