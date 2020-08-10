Bhopal, Aug 10 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday transferred eight senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and appointed Rajesh Rajora as new Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the home and jail department.

Rajora, a 1990-batch IAS officer, replaced S N Mishra (also of 1990 batch), who has been posted as ACS (water resources and transport), official sources said.

Rajoras charge as ACS (labour department) has been given to principal secretary (cooperatives department) Umakant Umrao (1996) as additional charge, the sources said.

Senior officer Manoj Govil (1991) has been posted as Principal Secretary (PS) in the finance deparment, while another bureaucrat Deepali Rastogi (1994) will take over as PS in the commercial taxes department, they said.

IAS officer Shivshekhar Shukla (1994) has been posted as PS (public relations, culture and tourism), while Faiz Ahmed Kidwai (1996) is new PS in the food & civil supplies and consumer protection department, they said.

Vivek Kumar Porwal (2000) has been posted as secretary in the minor, small and medium enterprises department and will also function as industries commissioner, the sources said.

Another officer John Kingsley A R (2004) has been posted as MP State Industrial Development Corporation (MPSIDC) managing director and also as MD of MP Trade and Investment Facilitation Corporation (TRIFAC), they added.

