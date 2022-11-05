Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 5 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh cyber police and local police saved a minor girl from committing suicide in Satna district, an official said.

The minor girl had uploaded two videos on Instagram before attempting suicide. Following which, the state cyber police received an alert message from the Instagram office in the US.

State Cyber Superintendent of Police (SP) Vaibhav Shrivastava said, "We received an alert from Instagram that one of their users from the state had suffered a body injury on November 3 around 5 pm. Some information was sent to us by Instagram office in USA through the mail. We analysed the information and pinpointed the location so that we can reach the girl who uploaded the video."

"Our entire technical team from Bhopal and Indore worked on it. After an effort of one hour, we traced the location of the girl. We find that she is a resident of the Satna district of Madhya Pradesh. We informed the Satna Police about this and finally, the police were successful in saving the life of the girl," Shrivastava added.

"The girl had uploaded two videos, in one video a packet of poison was kept near her and she was behaving as if she was drunk. In the second video, it looked like she cut a vein of her hand. The girl had taken this step due to emotional impulse," he added. (ANI)

