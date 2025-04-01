Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 1 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a cabinet meeting at Mantralaya in the state capital Bhopal on Tuesday and informed the council of ministers about the priorities and activities of the state government.

While addressing the ministers, CM Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh is the only state in the country that has cleared all the dues of industrial units in the state. There are no pending payments due to industrial units and MP is the first state to accomplish it.

"Madhya Pradesh is the only state where all dues of large and small, micro, and medium industrial units have been fully paid. The state government is committed to advancing rapidly in the direction of industrialization. In 2024-25, a total of Rs 3100 crore have been paid to large industrial units. Payments of Rs 702 crore have been made to large industrial units under the Industrial Department," CM Yadav mentioned.

Under the MSME department, payments of Rs 1075 crore are being made for pending incentives. In total, Rs 2162 crore were paid to MSME units in 2024-25. Similarly, today, through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer), Rs 1777 crore worth of incentive payments are being made to MSME and large units, benefiting more than 2500 industrial units, the Chief Minister added.

He further said, "The 'School Chale Hum' campaign began on April 1, with the enrollment activities lasting for four days. Ministers are expected to make efforts to ensure the success of this enrollment activity from April 1 to April 4 in their respective districts. The state government has decided to provide textbooks to nearly 85 lakh students at the start of the academic session. These textbooks will be distributed during the activity this month, alongside cultural activities, sports, and special meals. A calendar for implementing these activities is being prepared."

CM Yadav also informed the Cabinet ministers that all CM Rise schools being constructed and those under construction would now be named 'Sandipani Vidyalaya.'

Additionally, he shared that an IT Conclave would be held in Indore on April 27. Indore holds great potential for information technology, and nearly 200 companies from India and abroad would participate in the event.

In addition, the CM announced that the central government approved a special central assistance of Rs 284 crore for housing facilities for industrial working women. This amount will be used to provide hostel facilities for 5120 women in industrial areas such as Pithampur, Mandideep, Malanpur, Vikram Udyogpuri, Jhabua, Singrauli, Dewas, and Narmadapuram.

Furthermore, CM Yadav informed that wheat is being procured from farmers at the support price of Rs 2600 a quintal. District in-charge ministers and public representatives should monitor the weighing and other arrangements to ensure smooth operations of this process. So far, 14.76 lakh farmers have registered for wheat procurement, and approximately 8 lakh metric tons of wheat have been procured from about 1 lakh farmers. The procurement process is likely to gain momentum in April. (ANI)

