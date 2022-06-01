Bhopal, Jun 1 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 35 new cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 10,42,618, an official from the state health department said.

At least 49 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 10,31,604, while the toll remained steady at 10,736 as no fresh fatalities were reported, the official said.

With this, the positivity rate stands at 0.4 per cent in the state, which is now left with 278 active cases, he said.

With the addition of 7,270 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests carried out in the state has reached 2,93,11,797, the official added.

As per a government release, a total of 11,91,65,175 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 65,179 jabs were given on Wednesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,42,618, new cases 35, death toll 10,736, total recoveries 10,31,604, active cases 278, number of tests conducted so far 2,93,11,797.

