Bhopal, Jun 22 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,43,736 on Wednesday after the detection of 49 cases, a health official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,740 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The case positivity rate for MP stood at 0.6 per cent, he said.

The count of recoveries increased by 52 to touch 10,32,542, leaving the state with 454 active cases, the official informed.

With 7,144 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,94,49,922 he added.

A government release said 12,00,62,249 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 44,328 on Wednesday.

Coronavirus figures for MP are as follows: Total cases 10,43,736, new cases 49, death toll 10,740, recoveries 10,32,542, active cases 454, number of tests so far 2,94,49,922.

