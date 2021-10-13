Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has slammed former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for her comments concerning the drugs-on-cruise case and alleged that she had been silent on targeted killings of civilians by terrorists in the Valley.

Mishra, who paid tributes to Vijaya Raje Scindia at her memorial on her birth anniversary on Tuesday, told reporters that the people were taking note of remarks of Mehbooba Mufti.

"You are silent on deaths, but chose to speak on drug cases, this shows your intentions. In Jammu and Kashmir, people are being killed after seeing their identity but she does not say anything. She has spoken about the drugs case. The country is seeing everything. All the people with disruptive mentality are indirectly supporting the tukde-tukde gang. We will crush this mentality," Mishra said.

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti had referred to the drugs-on-cruise case in which Aryan Khan is in judicial custody and said in a tweet that members of Muslim community were being targeted for vote bank politics.

Answering another query, Mishra said fears of power being disrupted due to coal shortage were unfounded and both the Centre and state governments have said that reserve coal stock is maintained. (ANI)

