Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results Show People Have Faith in BJP, Politics of Development, Says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi, December 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party's victories in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh assembly polls and said the results are showing that people have faith only in the politics of 'development and good governance' and on the BJP. He also thanked the voters, especially the women voters and youth, for their affection and blessings on the BJP.
The Prime Minister said the people are moving forward with the aim of making India a developed country and "we have today taken together a strong step in that direction". He said the BJP will continue to work hard for the welfare of the people. "We bow to people. The results in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are telling that faith of people of India is only on the politics of good governance and development, they have faith on BJP," the Prime Minister said in a post on X. Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan Assembly Election Results Show People With Politics of Good Governance Which BJP Stands For, Says PM Narendra Modi
