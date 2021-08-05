Bhopal, Aug 5 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Thursday recorded 11 fresh cases of coronavirus and a single casualty that took the tally of infections in the state to 7,91,919 and toll to 10,514, an official from the state health department said.

The count of recoveries currently stands at 7,81,253, leaving the central state with 152 active cases, the official said.

At least 72,284 swab samples were examined during the day, raising the total number of tests conducted in the state to 1,47,88,621, he added.

According to an official release, a total of 3,41,08,408 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, of which 4,08,074 were given on Thursday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,91,919 new cases 11, death toll 10,514, recovered 7,81,253, active cases 152, number of tests so far 1,47,88,621.

