Bhopal, Jul 13 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 171 new cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 10,45,950, an official from the state health department said.

At least 127 patients recovered from the infection, taking the count of recoveries to 10,34,303, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,746, he said.

With a positivity rate of 2.3 per cent, the state currently has 901 active cases, the official said.

With the addition of 7,298 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in Madhya Pradesh went up to 2,95,90,316, he added.

As per a government release, 12,10,09,643 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 51,346 jabs were given on Wednesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,45,950, new cases 171, death toll 10,746, recoveries 10,34,303, active cases 901, number of tests so far 2,95,90,316.

