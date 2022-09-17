Bhopal, Sep 17 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 29 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,54,046, a health official said.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Man Gets Life Term for Unnatural Sex With Minor Boy in Kota.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,771 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported in the past 24 hours, the official said.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Birthday 2022: Congress Celebrates Prime Minister's Birthday As 'National Unemployment Day', Fry 'Pakoras' in Gurugram.

The positivity rate stood at 0.5 per cent, he said.

The recovery count increased by 26 to touch 10,43,088, leaving the state with 187 active cases.

With 5,265 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,99,91,616, he added.

A government release said 13,18,79,149 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 18,541 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,046, new cases 29, death toll 10,771, recoveries 10,43,088, active cases 187, number of tests so far 2,99,91,616.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)