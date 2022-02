Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang on Thursday informed that the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) will now be taught in India's mother tongue, that is, Hindi language, in the state.

He said that Bhopal's Gandhi Medical College will start offering MBBS courses in the Hindi language from this April.

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal, Vishwas Sarang said, "MBBS will be taught in Hindi medium. Bhopal's Gandhi Medical College to start offering MBBS course in Hindi from April."

"Various researches have also shown that learning in mother tongue is beneficial and has better results," the Minister added. (ANI)

