Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 18 (ANI): As India takes a firm stand against countries that extended support to Pakistan during the recent conflict between the two countries, the traders in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior have decided to boycott any form of trade relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Bhupendra Jain, president of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) in Madhya Pradesh, said they have decided to end trade with Turkey and Azerbaijan for "helping Pakistan". He added that the CAIT has decided to conclude import-export business with Turkey while also opposing tourism to the middle eastern country.

"We have decided to teach a lesson to Turkey and Azerbaijan, the countries that helped Pakistan. We helped Turkey in the earthquake through Operation Dost. Today, it helped our enemy and fired shells, drones and missiles at us," Jain told ANI.

"Trade with Azerbaijan and Turkey has been stopped. Three decisions have been taken in CAIT. First, we will not import or export anything. Second, we are opposing tourism in Turkey. Third, national-level filmmaker, director, producer should not shoot films in Turkey or Azerbaijan," he added.

In a strong retaliatory move against Turkey and Azerbaijan's open support to Pakistan, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday announced a complete boycott of trade with Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Speaking after a national conference of trade leaders, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said, "A collective decision has been taken in the conference of trade leaders today to end all trade with Turkey and Azerbaijan. The reason is clear -- Turkey and Azerbaijan have openly supported Pakistan against India."

Khandelwal said the boycott would take immediate effect, halting all imports and exports between Indian traders and the two nations.

Meanwhile, the Bangalore Wholesale Cloth Merchants' Association (BWCMA) has announced that it will cease all textile trade with Turkey and Azerbaijan with immediate effect. The trade suspension will continue until further notice, and any changes will be announced by the Association's governing body, the letter stated. (ANI)

