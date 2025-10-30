Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 30 (ANI): Atleast two people lost their lives after a crane overturned on a pickup van at the construction site of a railway bridge in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday. Dhar ASP Parul Belapurkar said that the contractor's role would be investigated.

The deceased have been identified as Abhay Kumar, resident of Sehore, and Parmar, resident of Sagore.

Also Read | Women Nearly 3 Times More Prone to Memory Loss Than Men, Finds Study; Widows and Single Women Face Greater Risk.

ASP Parul Belapurkar said, "During the construction of a railway overbridge on Kuti Road in the Sagore district, a tragic accident occurred where a pickup truck was crushed under a crane, resulting in the death of two individuals inside the truck. The deceased have been identified and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem. We are investigating those involved in the construction of the overbridge. One of the deceased, Abhay Kumar, is from Sehore, and the other, Parmar, is from Sagore."

She further said that there were no diversions, vehicles were passing, and at the same time, the pickup van was crossing.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Family Ahead of 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' Celebrations in Gujarat Tomorrow (See Pic).

In the aftermath of the incident, the relatives blocked the roads and staged a protest.

According to information, the incident occurred when a heavy crane engaged in construction work was shifting a pillar. The crane lost its balance, tilted towards the service road, and fell onto a passing pickup vehicle. Two people in the vehicle were crushed under the crane and died on the spot.

Following the incident, local people immediately informed the police and administration, after which Sagore police and a relief team reached the spot.

Local people said that safety standards were not being followed at the construction site, which led to this tragic incident.

SDM Pithampur Rahul Gupta said, "The protesters had three demands. First was the compensation. The family would be given a compensation of Rs 12 lakh. Secondly, any senior in the family would be given a job by the contractor in his company, and the police are doing an investigation." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)