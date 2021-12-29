Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 29 (ANI): Madurai bench of the Madras High Court sought a detailed report from the Central government about the steps taken to bring back the 68 fishermen who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

An advocate from Rameshwaram moved a petition before the Madurai bench regarding the recent arrest of 68 fishermen from Rameshwaram and Pudukkottai.

In the petition, he has stated that when Gujarat fishermen were shot by the Pakistan Navy, the Central government immediately summoned the Pakistan High Commissioner for India and registered its condemnation.

But in the case of 68 Tamil Nadu fishermen, no such action has been taken by the Union Government and he also sought MHC interference in the matter, the petitioner stated.

When the petition came up for hearing before the bench, they questioned the action taken to bring back the fishermen. (ANI)

