Vivo V23 Series is confirmed to make its India debut on January 5, 2022. Vivo V23 Series will comprise Vivo V23 and V23 Pro smartphones. The company has been teasing the V23 Series on its official Twitter. As per last week's report, the V23 Pro 5G model will change its back panel's colour when exposed to sunlight. The Vivo V23 Series has also been listed on Flipkart, confirming its availability via the e-commerce platform. Vivo V23 Pro To Be India's First Colour Changing Smartphone: Report.

Ahead of its launch, pricing and specifications of both Vivo V23 and V23 Pro have been leaked online by tipster Yogesh Brar. According to the tipster, the vanilla model will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, whereas the pro model will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. Both variants will be offered in sunshine gold and stardust black shades.

Vivo V23 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Vivo)

Shantnu & Nikhil have described India's first colour changing smartphone as 'Slim' and 'Stylish'. How would you describe the all-new #vivoV23Series? Tell us in the comments. ​#vivoV23Series is launching on 5th January. ​ #DelightEveryMoment Know more: https://t.co/Kd74Ef0953 pic.twitter.com/0o6IB8dkn6 — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) December 29, 2021

The vanilla handset is expected to sport a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. For clicking photographs, it could get a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, the V23 smartphone will feature a 50MP primary lens along with an 8MP snapper. The device will pack a 4,200mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Vivo V23 Series 5G (Photo Credits: Vivo)

On the other side, the pro model is expected to sport a 6.56-inch AMOLED 3D curved display, a 4,500mAh battery with a 44W fast charging facility, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For optics, it might get a 108MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, there could be a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP snapper. The Vivo V23 Series will run on Android 12 based FunTouch OS 12 UI. Coming to the pricing, Vivo V23 is likely to be priced between Rs 26,000 and Rs 29,000, whereas the pro variant might retail between Rs 37,000 and Rs 40,000.

