Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 12 (ANI): The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday permitted a peaceful hunger strike to be held at Thiruparankundram on December 13, demanding permission to light the Karthigai Deepam on the Deepathoon atop the hill.

The approval comes with strict conditions that no slogans be raised and that the event should not be given any political colour.

Justice S. Srimathy issued the order on a petition filed by R. Prabhu, an advocate from Thiruparankundram, who had approached the court challenging the police's rejection of his application on December 8.

As per the court's directions, only 50 participants will be allowed to take part in the fast, which can be conducted between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on December 13, using just one microphone.

No provocative slogans against individuals or groups are permitted; only mantras may be chanted. The judge also stressed that neither the petitioner nor the police should politicise the event. Additionally, the entire protest must be videographed.

Prabhu stated that the tradition of lighting the lamp on the Deepathoon continued until 1926, but was discontinued due to civil disputes. Although the High Court recently directed that the lamp be lit again, the order has not yet been implemented, he said.

Consequently, residents of Thiruparankundram proposed holding a one-day fast at Mayil Mandapam on Sannidhi Street on December 13.

Earlier, on Sunday, the office-bearers of the Thoothukudi South District Bharatiya Janata Party and members of Hindu Munnani staged a massive protest against the DMK government for imposing restrictions, hurting the spiritual sentiments of the devotees despite of the Madras High Court permitting the lighting of the traditional beacon at the Deepathoon.

This protest took place this evening at the VVD Signal in Thoothukudi, organised by Hindu Munnani and BJP. When the protesters attempted to breach the police barricade, negotiations between the police and the protesters escalated, leading to pushing and commotion at the spot.

Senior state and district office-bearers of the BJP, mandal leaders, various wing functionaries, party workers, and members of Hindu Munnani participated in large numbers in the protest. (ANI)

