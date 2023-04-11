Medininagar (Jharkhand), Apr 11 (PTI) A Madrasa teacher was arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Tuesday and arms and ammunition were recovered from him, a senior police officer said.

Acting on a tip off, a special police team arrested the 35-year-old teacher, Nadim Ansari, as soon as he stepped into a government-aided Madrasa for taking class.

Also Read | Bombay High Court Quashes Case Involving Rape Threats Against Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Daughter Vamika.

A hand gun and cartridges were recovered from his possession, Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha said.

The arrest was made from the Madrasa at Hotbag, about 165 km from the state capital, Sinha told PTI.

Also Read | Bombay High Court Says Marital Disputes Are Most Bitterly Fought Cases in Country; Asks Woman To Bring Son to India From Abroad.

Ansari was a resident of Lohrasi village and he was a regular teacher at the Madrasa.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)