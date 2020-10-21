Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Minister Usha Thakur here on Tuesday alleged that madrassas are responsible for turning Jammu and Kashmir into a terror factory.

She also said that the government's support to madrassas should come to an end in the country.

Also Read | Police Commemoration Day 2020: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Lead Nation in Paying Tributes to Martyred Police Personnel.

While addressing a press conference, Madhya Pradesh culture minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Indore, said, "All terrorists are raised in madrassas, they had turned Jammu and Kashmir into a terror factory. Madrassas which can't comply with nationalism, they should be merged with the existing education system to ensure complete progress of the society."

"Assam has shown this with success, the institutions which are creating hurdles in the way of nationalism will have to be shut down in the national interest," she added.

Also Read | ‘All Terrorists Are Raised in Madrasas And They Have Turned J&K into a Terror Factory’, Says BJP MLA Usha Thakur; Watch Video.

While responding to reporters questions whether she was in favour of shutting down madrassas across the country, Thakur said that she wants discontinuation of government grants to madrassas.

"Waqf Board are strong enough to run such institutions in a personal capacity to promote religious education in the spirit of the Constitution. Government support to madrassas needs to end," she said.

Pitching for common education to children of all religions, Thakur said "Religion-based education promotes fundamentalism and hatred in society." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)