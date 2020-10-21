Bhopal, October 21: Usha Thakur, Madhya Pradesh culture minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Indore on Tuesday said that all terrorists are raised in madrasas and they have turned Jammu and Kashmir into a terror factor.

Thakur further said, "Madrasas which can't comply with nationalism, they should be merged with the existing education system to ensure complete progress of the society."

According to a News 18 report, when she was asked specifically whether she was calling for the closure of madrasas, Thakur clarified that she is pitching for discontinuing government grants to these organisations. Usha Thakur Follows Pragya Singh Thakur's Footsteps; Calls Nathuram Godse a Patriot.

All Terrorists Are Raised in Madrasas, Watch Video:

Last year, a video had gone viral where she was seen glorifying Nathuram Godse.

