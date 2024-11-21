Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 21 (ANI): The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the concerned officials to file a counter affidavit within two weeks in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) over pollution in Agni Theertham at Rameswaram.

The PIL highlights the alarming issue of sewage and contaminated water mixing with the sacred sea, raising concerns about environmental degradation and its impact on devotees and marine life.

Elephant Rajendran filed a petition in the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court highlighting the serious issues of pollution near the Rameswaram Ramanathaswamy Temple.

The petition argued that the roads leading to the Agni Theertham were in poor condition and that sewage from the Rameswaram municipality was mixing with the sea, particularly in the vicinity of the Agni Theertham, which is considered a holy water body.

The petitioner pointed out that despite several petitions to the authorities, no action had been taken to address the pollution issue.

As a result, the petition urged the court to order the authorities to take immediate steps to stop the sewage discharge into the sea and improve the road conditions for the devotees visiting the temple.

A Division Bench of Justices M. S. Ramesh and A. D. Maria Clete passed the direction while hearing the petition filed by advocate Rajendran of Chennai. The petitioner sought direction from the authorities to ensure that no sewage and contaminated water was let into the sea.

He sought direction from the Ramanathapuram Collector to take necessary steps to prevent sewage from being let into the sea and keep the road and padithurai in a proper condition.

The court adjourned the hearing in the case till November 27. (ANI)

