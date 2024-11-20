Lucknow, Nov 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would watch Vikrant Massey-starrer "The Sabarmati Report" at a cineplex here on Thursday, a senior government official has said.

The film, directed by Dheeraj Saran, is based on the Godhra riots and was released in cinemas on November 15.

"The CM would watch the film at Lucknow's Palassio Mall's Audi 7 at 11.30 am," a senior official told PTI on Wednesday.

Massey called on Adityanath at his official residence here on Tuesday. The chief minister shared a photo of his meeting with the actor on his official X account that was subsequently reposted by the actor.

"Got an opportunity to meet honorable CM Yogi Adityanath whose appreciation inspired the entire team of 'The Sabarmati Report. I heartily thank him for this love and affection," Massey posted later.

It is yet unclear as to who all would accompany the CM for the special screening but some BJP leaders and ministers could accompany him.

Several special screenings have been organised at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's Lok Bhavan office over the last couple of years such as the Kerala Files, Kangana Ranaut's Tejas but the chief minister has rarely visited theatres to watch films.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the 'The Sabarmati Report' and said it was good to see the "truth" come to light.

