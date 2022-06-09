Visuals of fire from the temple in Tamil Nadu's Madurai.

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 9 (ANI): A fire broke out in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Wednesday during the annual Santhana Mariamman temple festival.

The fire gutted temporary sheds, shops and vehicles. Temporary sheds were made around the temple to provide shelter for the thousands of devotees attending the festival.

Devotees escaped the fire.

According to the fire department, the fire occurred due to the bursting of crackers.

The fire was later controlled. No casualties were reported.

The annual Sandhana Mariyamman temple festival takes place for a week. (ANI)

