New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Southern Railway has announced the introduction of a new unreserved express special train between Tamil Nadu's Madurai and Theni districts on the newly laid broad gauge railway line from May 27.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the train service and inaugurate the broad gauge line on May 26.

Also Read | Gautam Adani, Karuna Nundy Among TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022.

The train will leave Madurai at 8.30 am and from the Theni district, it will start at 6.15 pm daily. It will stop at Vadapalanchi, Usilampatti and Andipatti stations.

These trains will be augmented with ten general second class coaches and two general second class cum Train Manager and a Luggage van. (ANI)

Also Read | Congress To Announce Uttar Pradesh Chief Soon, Post Vacant After Party's Defeat in Assembly Elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)