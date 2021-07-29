Tezpur (Assam) [India], July 29 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale was reported near Assam's Tezpur on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6:45 pm.

The epicentre of the earthquake lay in Assam, 28 kilometers west-southwest of Tezpur at a depth of 28 kilometers, said the NCS.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 29-07-2021, 18:47:30 IST, Lat: 26.60 and Long: 92.51, Depth: 28 Km , Location: 28km WSW of Tezpur, Assam," it said. (ANI)

