Basar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 4 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh's Basar has been struck with an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on Monday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.4, Occurred on 04-10-2021, 00:14:08 IST, Lat: 32.41 & Long: 92.73, Depth: 106 Km, Location: 527km NNW of Basar, Arunachal Pradesh," NCS tweeted.

Notably, this is the second time since October 1 that an earthquake has hit the district.

On October 2, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 has occurred in Basar. (ANI)

