Latur, Nov 21 (PTI) Ten members of a family were seriously injured on Sunday in a collision between a multi utility vehicle and a medium-sized truck in Nilanga tehsil in Maharashtra's Latur, police said.

The incident took place on Latur-Zaheerabad highway between Kelgaon and Bujrukwadi at around 12 noon when those in the MUV were on their way to a wedding in Shirur Anantpal, an official said.

"Fifteen people from a family were in the MUV, which was hit by a mid-sized truck. While ten people were seriously injured, five sustained minor wounds. They were rushed to Nilanga Sub-District Rural Hospital and then to a bigger facility in Latur," the Nitoor police station official said.

