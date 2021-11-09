Thane, Nov 9 (PTI) With the addition of 139 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 5,66,687, while two more deaths pushed the fatality toll to 11,545, an official said on Tuesday.

These new cases and deaths were reported on Monday, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,185, while the death toll stands at 3,289, another official said.

