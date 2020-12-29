Nashik, Dec 29 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 1,09,488, after 153 persons tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, a health official said.

As many as 235 patients were discharged from various hospitals during the day, while seven died of the infection, the official said.

With this, the number of recoveries in the district has reached 1,05,549 and the toll stood at 1,962, he said.

Of the latest casualties, two were reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits, four from other parts of the district and one from Malegaon, he said.

In case of infections reported so far, Nashik city alone accounts for 71,914 cases, followed by 32,026 from other parts of the district, 4,550 from Malegaon and 998 from outside the district, the official said.

Meanwhile, as many as 4,27,879 tests have been conducted in the district till date, of which 2,869 swabs were tested on Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)