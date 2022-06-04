Nagpur, Jun 4 (PTI) Two men were booked from the rural parts of Nagpur for allegedly uploading pornographic videos of children on social media, a police official said on Saturday.

Also Read | World Environment Day 2022: Agra Metro Will Be Most Environment-Friendly, Says MD Kumar Keshav.

The accused have been identified as Gajanan Suresh Rangari, a resident of Katol, and Om Sihwar Bagal from Kamleshwar, he said.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: 35-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death by Brother Over Property Dispute in Fatehwadi.

"After Rangari uploaded a porn video of two children on December 23, 2020, Maharashtra Cyber alerted the rural police. We have registered a case under Information Technology Act. Kamleshwar police have booked Bagal for uploading a porn video of children on January 14 last year," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)