Ahmedabad, June 4: In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his brother after a brawl broke out between the family members over a property dispute in the Fatehwadi area on Friday night, reported TOI.

As per the reports, the deceased was identified as Irshad Shaikh, a resident of Fatehwadi. Reportedly, On Friday night, the family members had gathered to discuss disputes during which Irshad, his brother, and his mother indulged into a fight. The night turned drastic when Irshad was attacked with a knife by his brother in which he died. Gujarat Shocker: 52-Year-Old Woman Shot at by Two Bike-Borne Miscreants Over Property Dispute in Ahmedabad.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A further probe into the matter is underway, said police.

