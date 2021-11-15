Pune, Nov 15 (PTI) Two people were arrested in Bibwewadi area of Pune for allegedly running an online mechanism to take bets during Sunday's T20 World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand, police said.

An official said on Monday that the racket was busted by a Social Security Cell team, which raided a flat and held Onkar Samudre (25) and Nikhil Bothra (26).

"We have seized laptops and mobile handsets.The two were charged under Prevention Of Gambling Act, Indian Telegraph Act, and IPC," he said.

