Buldhana (Maha), Sep 7 (PTI) Two traffic police constables were nabbed on Monday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50 from a driver in Buldhana district of Maharashtra, police said.

The driver, who transports cattle from Malkapur to Buldhana on a regular basis, was fed up due to harassment by the constables who used to seek bribe from him, an official said.

On the complaint lodged by the driver, a team of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials from Akola laid a trap on Buldhana- Malkapur road and nabbed the constables, identified as Suresh Kachre and Vishal Wardekar, he said.

A case has been registered against the duo.

