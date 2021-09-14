Thane, Sep 14: Thane has reported 249 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally in the Maharashtra district to 5,54,893, an official said on Tuesday.

These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.

Eight more people also died due to the viral infection, which pushed the fatality toll in the district to 11,351, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,35,147, while the death toll has reached 3,272, another official said.

